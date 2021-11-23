LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 326,825 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,352 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.88. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.