LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.10.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

LPLA stock opened at $165.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.95. LPL Financial has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

