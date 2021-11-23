Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,200 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 385,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 6.9% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 268,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 36.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 77,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

AGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

