Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.74 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 104.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.