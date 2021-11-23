Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average of $93.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.86 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

