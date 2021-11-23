Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,700 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 75,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 107,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Community Bank System stock opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

