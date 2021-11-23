Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.43.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.98. 717,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,334. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,262 shares of company stock worth $22,511,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

