Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Down 16.9% in October

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Longeveron stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29. Longeveron has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $28.52.

In related news, Director Rock Soffer purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,135 shares of company stock worth $100,864.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Longeveron by 811.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Longeveron in the second quarter worth $311,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in Longeveron by 16.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Longeveron by 45.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Longeveron in the third quarter worth $51,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

