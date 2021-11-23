Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) announced a dividend on Monday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.67 ($0.14) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $4.33. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON LOK opened at GBX 986.50 ($12.89) on Tuesday. Lok’nStore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 535 ($6.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £292.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 833.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,203.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Charles Peal sold 30,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total value of £252,000 ($329,239.61).

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

