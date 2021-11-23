Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$35.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.43.

LAC opened at C$46.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$49.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.02. The stock has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.00.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

