Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 111.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 78.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAC. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

