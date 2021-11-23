Litecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.02 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $208.69 or 0.00370505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion and $2.02 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,036,395 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.