Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Holdings Boosted by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 199.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,714 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $396.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.62. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLNW. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.