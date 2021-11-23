Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 4.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $167,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,760 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.06. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

