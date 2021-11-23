Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $305,000 in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $7,578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 380,746 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 156,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veru by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

VERU stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -758.24 and a beta of 0.50.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

