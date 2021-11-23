Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $305,000 in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $7,578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 380,746 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 156,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veru by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.
About Veru
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
