Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $278,000 in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,339 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,011,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 429.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $826,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,608. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

