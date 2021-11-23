Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $243,000 in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIGS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $3,053,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,714,971 shares of company stock worth $69,604,622 over the last three months.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

