Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $270.01 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.90 and a fifty-two week high of $283.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.83.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.