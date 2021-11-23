Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after purchasing an additional 953,424 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,651,000 after purchasing an additional 834,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after buying an additional 2,697,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,555,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,393,000 after buying an additional 339,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

