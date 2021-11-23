Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $901.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report $901.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $960.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $861.80 million. Lennox International reported sales of $914.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LII. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.71.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $322.60 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $266.77 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.58 and a 200-day moving average of $325.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Lennox International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

