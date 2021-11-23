LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

LC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE LC traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.08. 2,809,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.23 and a beta of 2.08.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $60,047.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,922. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $635,285. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after acquiring an additional 590,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 139,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

