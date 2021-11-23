Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.19) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 329 ($4.30).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 295.50 ($3.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 237.90 ($3.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 283.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 275.99. The firm has a market cap of £17.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.80.

In related news, insider George Lewis bought 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £3,346.60 ($4,372.35). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £2,295.93 ($2,999.65). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,825 shares of company stock valued at $793,333.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.