Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Latch by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latch stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.18. 871,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,551. Latch has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

