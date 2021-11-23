L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.3% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

