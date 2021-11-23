KuCoin Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.91 Billion (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $33.82 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.79 or 0.00041268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00239093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00087986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

