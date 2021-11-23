Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.88. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $191.85 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

