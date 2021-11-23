Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $168.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

