Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 25,684.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.