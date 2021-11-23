Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $156.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.92 and its 200 day moving average is $174.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,712 shares of company stock worth $8,009,219. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

