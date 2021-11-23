Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 165.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,347 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $62.77.

