Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,309 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Prudential Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average of $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.