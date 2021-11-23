Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

KKPNY opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

