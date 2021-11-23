KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins Sells 3,883 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $407.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.60. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $242.66 and a 12 month high of $427.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $52,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

