Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

