Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $118.04

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 118.04 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.61). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 122.80 ($1.60), with a volume of 876,915 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £547.91 million and a P/E ratio of -614.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.04.

Kier Group Company Profile (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.