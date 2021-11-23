KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Shares Up 0.8%

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) shares shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.07 and last traded at $30.00. 246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.20% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.