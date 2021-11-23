KeyCorp Weighs in on The Macerich Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macerich in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

NYSE:MAC opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.