KeyCorp Lowers Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $60.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Farfetch by 49.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Farfetch by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

