Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.96% of Key Tronic worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Key Tronic by 41.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Key Tronic by 27.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Key Tronic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. Key Tronic Co. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

