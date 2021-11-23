Keith H. Mayer Sells 1,000 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.91. 718,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $75.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

