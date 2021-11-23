Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.7% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 500,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,727 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 921.6% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 383,056 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 41.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 48,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 46,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMF opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $7.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

