Katalyo Tops 1-Day Volume of $48,068.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $48,068.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00073035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00089336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.51 or 0.07518884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,645.62 or 0.99811050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars.

