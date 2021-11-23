Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives $45.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,672,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KARO stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.87. 12,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $42.50.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

