Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $760.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report $760.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $776.06 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $693.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,038,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $301.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.58 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

