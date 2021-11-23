Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $268.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kamada by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

KMDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

