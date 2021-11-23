JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Reduced by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038,717. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $493.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

