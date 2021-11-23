Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.19.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.02. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

