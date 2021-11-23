Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.52. 18,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

