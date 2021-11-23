Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 25,565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,073.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,266. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $217.34 and a one year high of $264.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.58.

