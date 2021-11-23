Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 1,214 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $389,000.

SCHX stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,228. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $114.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

